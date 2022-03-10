Varun Motors delivers 1st new Wagon R

Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki car dealer Varun Motors Pvt Ltd delivered first new Wagon R car to its customer on Wednesday. P Bhindu Madhavi received the vehicle at Begumpet showroom in the presence Varun Motors Executive Director R C Raju, General Manager Neeraj, AGM Ram Kumar, Senior Manager A Srikanth, and other staff.

"Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, one of the most iconic and highest selling cars in the country, continues to rule the Indian roads for over the past two decades. Maruti Suzuki announced the launch of the New Wagon R in the latest avatar. It is powered by the advanced K-series dual jet, dual VVT engines with idle start stop technology and comes in 1.0L and 1.2L powertrain options, the company said in a statement. "Its sporty exterior design, premium dual tone interiors, new-age safety and convenience features is poised to impress customers with its practical yet modern appeal. WagonR has constantly evolved and risen to the pulse of the changing customer preferences. It has the highest repeat purchase percentage in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio," the statement added.

Over 1 in 4 Wagon R customers replace it with a new Wagon R. Over the years, it has become the choice of over 2.7 million families. It is geared up to take that legacy forward with its robust and energetic performance, dual-tone exterior, enhanced interiors, 12 safety features, convenient features and higher fuel efficiency.