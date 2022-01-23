Vedanta launches short film series ‘People of Metal’

Hyderabad: Vedanta Aluminium, India's largest producer of aluminium and its value-added products, has launched 'People of Metal', a series of six short films featuring ordinary people from local communities around the company's operations, who have braved adversities to create extraordinary and inspiring stories. Through these videos, Vedanta Aluminium aims to celebrate those who worked hard to transform their own lives and those of many others, with support from the company.



Vedanta's Aluminium smelting and power plant operations are located in remote regions of Odisha and Chhattisgarh. The multiplier effect created through immense employment opportunities, social interventions, thriving residential clusters and local business communities around the plant operations, and creation of much-needed infrastructure, have brought significant development in these regions, drawing them to the socio-economic forefront.

The films feature Kirti Chandra Bohidar (ex-serviceman, who is now a successful fly-ash brick manufacturer), Puspanjali Seth (housewife-turned-entrepreneur, who also served as the former President of Subhalaxmi Co-operative), Simanchal Kadraka (once an underprivileged tribal boy, who is now a national-level archer), Kavita and Arjun Naik (husband and wife on the brink of extreme penury who turned into successful farmers), Basanti Kisan (poor widow with three children to feed, who now runs a flourishing business) and Butra Kansari (migrant construction labourer-turned-successful Dhokra artist).