Vedanta mulls revamp, listing of businesses

New Delhi: Billionaire Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Limted on Wednesday said it was mulling restructuring of the mining behemoth that may include demerger and listing of the aluminium, iron and steel, and oil and gas businesses as standalone entities.

Under the restructuring being evaluated, Vedanta Ltd and three businesses will operate parallelly, chairman Agarwal said. "All the three businesses have great potential for growth and we think the model being evaluated will provide natural avenues for growth as well as enhance shareholder value," he said. Giving an illustration, he said a shareholder of Vedanta will hold 4x shares once the plan is approved and implemented - share of Vedanta as well as those in the three businesses.