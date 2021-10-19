Vera Clinics to set up 300 primary smart clinics

Hyderabad: City-based Vera Smart Healthcare arm Vera Clinics has signed an agreement with various medical institutes in Telangana to set up health access points at these medical institutes that include smart clinics, mobile units, door to door, smart health transport and multi and super speciality hospitals access, based on the health profiling in and around the radius of 300 km.

Vera Smart Healthcare is India's largest B2B healthcare integrated AI, Mobility health system that collaborates with Indian healthcare companies and Central/ State governments in transforming healthcare scenarios in India. It was the first and the only company to run massive mobile units covering 85 districts and 2,400 towns and 2 million plus patients in the past.

Vera Clinics plans to set up more than 300 Primary Smart Clinics in rural India. Currently, it has a capacity of 1,000 hospital beds, 200 doctors and 500 nurses across the country. It has so far invested around 6 million during 2020-21 and has also witnessed a growth 424 per cent year on year since the launch of its services in 2019.

Dharma Teja Nukarapu, founder CEO, Vera Clinics, said: "The estimated valuation of the new deal is around $119 million and will be implemented over a period of five years, in the initial roll-out phase we are investing $15 million. This fresh order adds to our existing ongoing list of contracts."

"We aim to ensure primary healthcare access through door-to-door diagnostics services, around the corner smart clinics and on demand mobile units across the rural areas. All these hospitals will be backed by our technically trained healthcare staff, strategic clinics, mobile healthcare units, proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and mobile applications."