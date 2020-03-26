Vietnamese airline announces insurance to COVID-19 infected passengers

Vietnamese airline Vietjet announced 200 million Vietnamese dong ($8,550) to passengers if they are infected by COVID-19 while travelling on its flights.

The insurance policy which is free of the cost covers all domestic flights between March 23 and June 30. The airlines in an official statement said that it is prepared to pay out tens of billion dong to make sure that the passengers feel at ease while travelling during the COVID-19 crisis. "The health safety of passengers and cabin crews are protected at the highest level against all risks of disease," reads the statement on its official website.

Passengers who are travelling through the flight between the specified period and are tested positive can claim the insurance money. However, passengers with epilepsy, mental illness and those providing fake medical documents are not eligible to claim the money.

The airlines said that the passengers should provide proof that they are tested positive for COVID-19 that is approved by Vietnam's Ministry of Health and evidence they were being treated.