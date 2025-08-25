Vikram Solar IPO Allotment Date August 26, 2025 | Subscription Details, GMP & Listing Info

Vikram Solar Limited launched an IPO to raise ₹2,079 crore. It is selling 4.54 crore shares. The price range is ₹315 to ₹332 per share. The IPO has two parts: new shares worth ₹1,500 crore and shares offered for sale worth ₹579 crore.

Subscription Status:

The IPO was very popular and subscribed 54.63 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) applied 142.79 times more shares than offered.

Non-Institutional Investors applied 50.90 times more shares.

Retail Investors applied 7.65 times more shares.

Before the IPO opened, anchor investors invested ₹621 crore.

Use of Proceeds:

The company will use the money to expand its solar power business through its subsidiary VSL Green Power Pvt Ltd. It will also use funds for other business needs.

Grey Market Premium (GMP):

The unofficial price in the grey market is ₹377 per share. This is about 13.55% higher than the top IPO price. This shows strong interest from investors.

Key Dates:

Allotment Date: August 26, 2025

Listing Date: August 26, 2025 on NSE and BSE

Investors can check their allotment status on MUFG Intime India, NSE, and BSE websites using their application details.