vivo announces Imagine Awards

Hyderabad: Building on the resounding success of last year’s edition, vivo, smartphone brand, has announced the third edition of the vivo Imagine Smartphone Photography Awards—celebrating the joy of imagination and inviting both photographers and photography enthusiasts from all walks of life to share their distinct perspectives on the world through a smartphone lens.

With this edition, the company aims to position the platform as a catalyst for photography community—transforming smartphone photography into a powerful medium for storytelling.