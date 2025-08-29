  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

vivo announces Imagine Awards

vivo announces Imagine Awards
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Building on the resounding success of last year’s edition, vivo, smartphone brand, has announced the third edition of the vivo Imagine...

Hyderabad: Building on the resounding success of last year’s edition, vivo, smartphone brand, has announced the third edition of the vivo Imagine Smartphone Photography Awards—celebrating the joy of imagination and inviting both photographers and photography enthusiasts from all walks of life to share their distinct perspectives on the world through a smartphone lens.

With this edition, the company aims to position the platform as a catalyst for photography community—transforming smartphone photography into a powerful medium for storytelling.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick