vivo launches Y31 phone models

Hyderabad: vivo, a global smartphone brand, has launched its all-new Y31 Series in India, comprising the vivo Y31 and vivo Y31 Pro. Designed for today’s demanding users, the series delivers a rare combination of style, strength, and superior performance. With cutting-edge features, powerful processors, and industry-leading durability, the new models are crafted to deliver everyday reliability and next-level entertainment.

The new series of phones come with features including a 6500mAh Battery, 44W Smart FlashCharge, IP68 & IP69 durability, and a 50MP HD imaging system, 4K video recording capabilities of the rear camera, and the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset.