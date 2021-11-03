Vodafone Idea, Ericsson team up to transform healthcare

In line with ongoing 5G trials in India, Vodafone Idea and Ericsson have teamed up to showcase the power of 5G to transform the healthcare sector in India.

The 5G trial network set up by VIL on government allocated 3.5 GHz mid-band and 26 GHz mm Wave-band in Pune, deploys Ericsson Radios and Ericsson Dual Mode Core based on cloud-native technology.

"As part of the ongoing 5G trials in India, VIL and Ericsson have partnered to showcase the power of 5G to revolutionise the healthcare sector in India by showing how 5G connectivity can enable access to healthcare in remote parts of the country," a statement said.

Backed by ultra-high data speed, low latency and reliability of 5G, a doctor located in an urban centre can actually carry out an ultrasound scan on a patient in a remote rural location, it added.

This is being trialled by VIL using Ericsson's 5G infrastructure to showcase the power of the next-generation technology in taking healthcare to remote locations of the country, it added.