Live
- Study circles bring rays of hope for job aspirants
- YSRCP govt failed to complete project: TDP
- Nazara Tech pledges $100 mn to propel global expansion via strategic M&A
- Asus launches new laptops with thin, light profiles in India
- Biden, Trump clinch nominations, stage set for presidential election rematch
- UP govt calls for austerity in budget spending
- NIA makes first arrest in Bengaluru cafe blast case
- Celebrating Pi Day 2024: Understanding Its Essence and Global Impact
- Bhutan premier to arrive in India for bilateral talks with PM Modi
- Sticking Point: BJP’s call on Mandya seat keenly watched
Just In
Vodafone Idea gets $1-bn equity
Highlights
New Delhi: Facing a cash crunch, Vodafone Idea has secured an equity commitment of $1 billion (Rs8,300 crore) from investors. The telecom company...
New Delhi: Facing a cash crunch, Vodafone Idea has secured an equity commitment of $1 billion (Rs8,300 crore) from investors. The telecom company received a ‘soft commitment’ from investors, which also includes funds committed from promoters as well, according to people aware of the development. The company aims to use the funds to pay vendors and towards 4G and 5G capital expenditures. Vodafone Idea’s promoters include Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group, which hold 18.1 per cent and 32.3 per cent stakes, respectively. The government, which owns nearly 33 per cent stake in the telecom company, is unlikely to participate in the fundraising, according to sources.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT