VSEZ gives nod for 4 IT units in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) on Thursday said that its Unit Approval Committee (UAC) accorded approval for four new IT/ITeS units in Telangana. All these units will come up in Hyderabad.



"Covid-19 pandemic has not deterred entrepreneurs from setting up new IT/ITeS units in Telangana. Approval has been given for four new IT/ITeS units in the State, which entail investments of Rs 116 crore.

These companies provide 2,292 jobs and will achieve exports of Rs 1,364 crore in the next five years," said A Rama Mohan Reddy, Development Commissioner, VSEZ. The new IT/ITeS units for which approval have been given include Aricent Technologies (Holdings), Alliant Group India Talent, TDCX Digilab India, and Model N India Software. All these new units will come up in private SEZs of Laxmi Infobahn, Divija Commercial Properties, and Sundew Properties, all located in Hyderabad. Based in Visakhapatnam, VSEZ has jurisdiction over three States of AP, Telangana and Chhattisgarh besides Yanam. As many as 85 SEZs have been notified under VSEZ so far, and out of them, 58 are fully operational with 509 units.