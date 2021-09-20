VST Tiller Tractors launches 95 DI Ignito, India’s first 9 HP Electric start Power Tiller

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd (VST) on Monday, September 20, 2021, launched 95 DI Ignito – Power Tiller.



The 95 DI Ignito is India's first 9 HP electric start Power Tiller & widest range of Brush Cutters have been specifically launched to meet the needs of small and marginal farmers who account for more than 80% of the farming community in India. Demand for farm mechanization equipment is increasing due to labour shortage and the need for productivity enhancement.



Speaking at the launch, Mr Antony Cherukara, CEO VST Tillers Tractors Ltd said, "For the last 53 years, VST has been successfully pioneering the cause of mechanizing small and marginal farmers by offering best in class, indigenously developed and tested agriculture equipment. With the launch of India's first 9 HP, electric start, indigenous Power Tiller, VST is further strengthening its commitment to small farmers of the country. We also see good demand for brush cutters for various applications like Weeding, Crop Cutting, Trimming in farming, orchard, and nursery. VST is proud to launch the widest range of Brush Cutters catering to these diverse requirements."



VST has launched these products for the benefit of the farming community after encouraging results from the extensive field trials. The 95 DI Ignito Power Tiller is particularly suitable for applications like bund formation, earthing up & de-weeding and puddling. Along with an electric start, it also has a powerful 9 HP diesel engine to drive the PTO for an auxiliary applications like spraying etc.

It is best suited for crops like Sugarcane, Paddy, Cotton, Vegetables, Horticulture and Turmeric etc.

The brush cutters have a wide range, fuel-efficient and reliable operations that are best suited for applications like de-weeding in nurseries, orchards, and gardening.



All the VST products are well backed by the extensive service and spare availability through its well-established network. To further enhance the affordability of the products, VST has tied up with various financing institutions for offering attractive and easy retail financing packages with repayment instalment options as low as INR 121 / day.

