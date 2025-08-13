Live
- Watch Independence Day celebrations Live from New Delhi with Vi Movies & TV
- Vi users can enjoy live streaming of Flag hoisting ceremony and other celebrations on Independence Day from The Red Fort, New Delhi
- Specially curated watchlist of patriotic films and series across top OTT platforms
On the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day celebration, Vi Movies & TV, the content aggregator platform from Vi, is bringing together live events, patriotic movies, and premium OTT shows — all in one place for an inspiring and entertaining celebration of India’s freedom.
This Independence Day, Vi customers can watch:
● Live Streaming: of the Independence Day Celebrations including the Flag Hoisting ceremony and Address by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi from The Red Fort, New Delhi on the Vi Movies & TV App. This can be availed by all Vi users without needing any Vi Movies & TV subscription.
● Special Watchlist: Vi Movies & TV has curated a special Independence Day watchlist that brings together the best of content from India’s most popular OTT platforms like Jio Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and more, all in one place, with just a single recharge. Vi customers can enjoy patriotic movies and acclaimed series without juggling multiple subscriptions. The curated list features titles such as Uri: The Surgical Strike (Z5), Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy (Z5), Sam Bahadur (Z5), Avrodh: The Siege Within (SonyLIV), Neerja (Jio Hotstar) and many more, offering an inspiring mix of stories of courage, sacrifice, and national pride.
With plans starting at just Rs. 154, Vi Movies & TV offers easy access to 17 top OTT platforms such as Jio Hotstar, SonyLIV, Z5, Shemaroo, and more, making it easy to enjoy blockbuster movies, premium shows, and live events, anytime, anywhere.