Watch Independence Day celebrations Live from New Delhi with Vi Movies & TV

On the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day celebration, Vi Movies & TV, the content aggregator platform from Vi, is bringing together live events, patriotic movies, and premium OTT shows — all in one place for an inspiring and entertaining celebration of India’s freedom.

This Independence Day, Vi customers can watch:

● Live Streaming: of the Independence Day Celebrations including the Flag Hoisting ceremony and Address by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi from The Red Fort, New Delhi on the Vi Movies & TV App. This can be availed by all Vi users without needing any Vi Movies & TV subscription.

● Special Watchlist: Vi Movies & TV has curated a special Independence Day watchlist that brings together the best of content from India’s most popular OTT platforms like Jio Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and more, all in one place, with just a single recharge. Vi customers can enjoy patriotic movies and acclaimed series without juggling multiple subscriptions. The curated list features titles such as Uri: The Surgical Strike (Z5), Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy (Z5), Sam Bahadur (Z5), Avrodh: The Siege Within (SonyLIV), Neerja (Jio Hotstar) and many more, offering an inspiring mix of stories of courage, sacrifice, and national pride.