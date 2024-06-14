Live
- JD-S' Kerala unit in quandary as party in NDA, may merge with Samajwadi Party
- 'Hinglish' helps users engage more effectively with a broader audience: Study
- Team should be ready for T20 World Cup by time Asia Cup starts, says India-Women coach Muzumdar
- J&K police reward 5 border residents for foiling cross-border narco smuggling bid
- Australian Open badminton: Prannoy, Verma, Aakarshi lose as Indian campaign ends
- Bill Gates recalls 'fabulous' India story in podcast with Nikhil Kamath
- We aim to educate, engage stakeholders on Social Stock Exchange: NSE CEO
- DCM DK Shivakumar questions BJP’s brand of politics
- Rave party bust: Telugu actress Hema released from Bengaluru prison
- Don't believe social media rumours against night outings in Jammu: J&K Police
Just In
We aim to educate, engage stakeholders on Social Stock Exchange: NSE CEO
The National Stock Exchange (NSE), under the guidance of markets regulator SEBI, has initiated a series of events across India to raise awareness about the Social Stock Exchange (SSE), Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD and CEO, NSE, said on Friday.
New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE), under the guidance of markets regulator SEBI, has initiated a series of events across India to raise awareness about the Social Stock Exchange (SSE), Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD and CEO, NSE, said on Friday.
The SSE vision, outlined by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her budget speech for the financial year 2019, gives socially-conscious firms the much-needed boost by offering an effective means of raising capital.
“Our main goal is to educate and engage stakeholders, fostering greater collaboration, and increasing visibility for this innovative platform,” Chauhan said at a seminar here.
“These seminars hold immense promise for all the stakeholders, particularly NPOs. It provides a platform to demonstrate their work, connect with potential donors and impact investors, and gain insights to maximise their social impact,” the NSE CEO said.
Since its inception, the Social Stock Exchange in India has seen encouraging progress with 65 NPOs registered and 8 NPOs listed on the NSE-SSE platform.
The NSE has been proactive in ensuring the success of the Social Stock Exchange.
Initiatives such as the e-IPO, capacity-building events, and special pitch sessions are aimed at empowering NPOs and facilitating their fundraising efforts.
The SSE framework, guided by SEBI, offers a structured mechanism for fundraising, transparency, and impact measurement, thereby enhancing trust and efficiency in the social sector.`