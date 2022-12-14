We Founder Circle plans to invest in 10 local startups 

Hyderabad: We Founder Circle (WFC), an early-stage start-up investment platform led by a global community of successful founders and strategic angels, announced its aggressive startup investment plans for the Andhra-Telangana regions. The platform unveiled its targets – to invest in over 50 startups in the region in the next five years and facilitate funding for at least eight in 2023. WFC has already more than five startups in its portfolio hailing from the region. Considering that Hyderabad is becoming a tech hub and a lot of innovative startups are rising from the land, WFC recently announced Invstt Trust Fund to cater to the ingenious startup business models.

"Hyderabad has become the launchpad. The best examples of the success we see for startups in this region are Hesa and CUSMAT. They are taking the country by storm. WFC invested in as well as facilitated their last two funding rounds," said Neeraj Tyagi, Co-Founder of WFC. "We uphold these startups as the topmost examples of what the potent combination of disruptive technology, funding, and mentorship can do for startups. We are planning to explore deeper into verticals like – Agritech, SAAS, Web3, deep tech, EV and AI."

Gaurav VK Singhvi, another Co-Founder of WFC, said: "A lot of investors hail from tier II and III cities in India – in fact, the majority of them. We will be coming up with aggressive plans to empower the investors from Tier II and III areas in Andhra – Telangana region."