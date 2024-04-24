Live
- German far-right's top EU candidate to carry on despite aide's arrest
- Metal, PSU stocks lead market gains
- Congress ready to set 'dangerous precedent' by implementing Inheritance Tax: PM Modi
- Countdown starts for polling for 14 LS seats in K'taka, public campaigning to end today
- Where are the two crore jobs that were promised, asks Congress chief Kharge as Kerala prepares to vote
- Ericsson, IIT Kanpur's tech incubator F.I.R.S.T to drive financial solution innovations
- WhatsApp Update: Admins Can Soon Hide Specific Groups From Comunity List
- Massive Rally Held in Southern Constituency as Jana Sena, TDP and BJP Unite for Election Campaign
- Former MLA Gouru Charitha Reddy Holds Road Show and Meeting Program Ahead of General Elections
- YSR Congress Party MLA Candidate Conducts Election Campaign in Visakhapatnam
Westside opens 233rd store in Hyderabad
Westside inaugurated its newest store in Hyderabad at GS Centre Point. Spread across 36,288 sft the store will feature most of Westside brands across apparels, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and HOME. The store will have refreshed collection every three weeks on a Friday.
In an official release, speaking about its brands Westsidesaid, Utsa is the modern solution to the everyday ethnic wardrobe, Bombay Paisley presents contemporary and fusion, Vark is coordinated ethnic wear for occasions, while Zuba, on the other hand, is premium day-wear. NUON is for all young girls who are into party-glam, L O V is the answer for anything subtle, Gia is casual wear for all curvy women, Wardrobe, a 9 to 9 fashion, is a work-wear, it added. Informing about the collection for men, Westside said WES presents a work-to-weekend range, along with lounge wear, NUON Men is the clothing line with curated street-wear, while E T A is ethnic urban wear. Coming to Studio West, the store said it offers a range of beauty products for Indian women and men, with a range of cosmetics, fragrance and mists, luxurious bath and body products.