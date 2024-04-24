Westside opens 233rd store in Hyderabad

Westside inaugurated its newest store in Hyderabad at GS Centre Point. Spread across 36,288 sft the store will feature most of Westside brands across apparels, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and HOME. The store will have refreshed collection every three weeks on a Friday.



In an official release, speaking about its brands Westsidesaid, Utsa is the modern solution to the everyday ethnic wardrobe, Bombay Paisley presents contemporary and fusion, Vark is coordinated ethnic wear for occasions, while Zuba, on the other hand, is premium day-wear. NUON is for all young girls who are into party-glam, L O V is the answer for anything subtle, Gia is casual wear for all curvy women, Wardrobe, a 9 to 9 fashion, is a work-wear, it added. Informing about the collection for men, Westside said WES presents a work-to-weekend range, along with lounge wear, NUON Men is the clothing line with curated street-wear, while E T A is ethnic urban wear. Coming to Studio West, the store said it offers a range of beauty products for Indian women and men, with a range of cosmetics, fragrance and mists, luxurious bath and body products.