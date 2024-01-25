Will soon launch Digital India futureLABS, Semiconductor Research Centre: MoS IT

New Delhi: The Union Government on Thursday announced its plans to launch ‘Digital India futureLABS’ and establish the India Semiconductor Research Centre.

The ‘Digital India futureLABS’ will enable partnerships between the government, startups and large enterprises in the electronics space, said Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Addressing the ‘IESA Vision Summit 2024', the minister highlighted the vision of the Narendra Modi Government in the electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

“We will establish the India Semiconductor Research Centre shortly, which will serve as a hub for semiconductor innovation spanning all spectrums that will drive future systems,” Chandrasekhar informed.

The ‘Digital India futureLABS’ programme will also include tier 1 suppliers and automotive industrial platforms, focusing on designing and innovating systems for the future, he added.

The ‘Digital India futureLABS’ initiative aims to boost India's electronics and IT sector by establishing a research and innovation framework, promoting leadership in standards, IPs, systems, and platforms.

It focuses on strengthening the domestic innovation ecosystem through collaboration, driving sustainable growth, and fostering technological progress.

The programme, with C-DAC as the nodal agency, will concentrate on sectors like automotive, mobility, compute, communication, strategic electronics, and industrial IoT.

It will facilitate collaboration between startups, MNCs, R&D institutions, and academia to jointly develop systems, standards, and IP cores.

“Over the past several years, the aim has been to catalyse innovation, support startups, and witness significant success, especially in the consumer internet space. We have witnessed a tremendous number of startups and unicorns, investments, and the creation of numerous opportunities, characterising an innovative ecosystem,” said the minister.