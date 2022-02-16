Wipro wins a five-year contract worth $150 million from ABB

Wipro Limited on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, said that it has been awarded a five-year, strategic engagement to drive transformation for ABB's Information Systems digital workplace services. The agreement, worth over $150 million, will help ABB's Information Systems deliver enhanced, consumer-grade digital experiences for its 105,000 employees in over 100 countries.

The new partnership between ABB and Wipro builds on an existing digital workplace transformation engagement, which has driven a significant increase in employee satisfaction at ABB.

This engagement, led centrally from Switzerland by ABB and Wipro Limited, will deliver increased automation and enhanced user experience through personalised services underpinned by real-time analytics—all wrapped with Wipro's superior endpoint security services. Wipro will also provide ABB with managed services support leveraging Wipro's LiVE Workspace solution.

Christophe Zajpt, Head of IT Consumer Experience, ABB, said, "Wipro has been a fundamental part of our IT operations over the past six years and has proven to be a strong partner in our transformation journey of the digital workplace. Their work is critical as it directly touches the lives of our consumers, and our partnership will continue to result in significant digital and technology transformations to our ABB workplace. We will enable our employees to 'work the way they live', giving them access to their needs at any time, from anywhere, and on any devices with the highest possible speed and the greatest digital experience."

Mr Zajpt further added, "IT plays a critical role in the business and has become a competitive advantage. We're confident that Wipro is the right partner to help us achieve the full growth and productivity potential of a smart application of innovative workplace solutions."

Pierre Bruno, CEO, Europe, Wipro Limited, says, "ABB is a great example of a business looking to unlock the power of technology to transform. As ABB's strategic partner we will be driving a forward-looking roadmap that leverages our experience and knowledge of ABB to date and brings to bear the best of digital and technology transformation practices. We share a goal of elevating the end-user experience and ultimately making a positive impact in the lives of ABB's employees through Digital Workplace Services. I'm proud of the part Wipro Europe will play in achieving these goals."

ABB is a leading global technology company that energises the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.

The deal was mentioned in Wipro Limited's financial results announcement press release, dated October 13, 2021, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 (Q2 FY21-22), without detailing the tenure and size of the deal.