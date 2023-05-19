Wonderla Summerla Fiesta till June 11

Wonderla Holidays Ltd, India’s largest amusement park chain, is hosting ‘Summerla Fiesta’ at Wonderla Hyderabad Park till 11June 2023. With the onset of summer, Wonderla has arranged a wide range of activities, including Live shows, Food Fest, Fun games, and DJs to mention a few along with the thrill of Wonderla’s exciting high thrill and water rides.



Wonderla has curated a special offer for students who have recently completed their 10th, 11th or 12th exams. Students can enjoy a 35 per cent discount on park entry tickets by presenting their current year hall ticket. College students below the age of 22 years also get a 20 per cent discount on park entry tickets upon presentation of their college ID.

This offer can be claimed both online and offline and available across Wonderla Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi parks. Guests can book their park entry tickets five days in advance on Wonderla online booking page and can claim a flat 10 per cent off on park entry tickets. This offer is applicable on booking a minimum of 2 adult tickets, five days in advance.

Wonderla is also offering paid pickup and drop service in tie up with TSRTC from selected bus stops in Hyderabad. On producing this ticket,guests will be getting a 15 per cent discount on the park entry ticket.