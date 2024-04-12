WTC Genome Valley signs MoU with IKP Knowledge Park

Hyderabad: World Trade Center (WTC) Genome Valley, the world’s pioneering sector-specific WTC dedicated to life sciences, has announced a strategic partnership with IKP Knowledge Park. Y Varaprasad Reddy, Chairman of WTC Genome Valley and Deepanwita Chattopadhyay, Chairman & CEO of IKP Knowledge Park have signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement in Hyderabad on Thursday.

On the occasion, Deepanwita Chattopadhyay said, “I am confident that the MoU between IKP and WTC Genome Valley will strengthen our joint efforts to amplify innovation and tap a wider network of leaders to successfully encourage innovative companies, attract more talent and enable the life sciences sector to scale new heights in Telangana and India.”

Varaprasad Reddy said, “WTC Genome Valley and IKP will join forces to promote companies in life sciences sector through a range of trade services and help them explore the untapped international markets. We are hopeful that this collaboration will further fuel the economic development of the region.”

WTC Genome Valley is a distinguished member of the esteemed World Trade Centers Association (WTCA), headquartered in New York, USA. The WTCA is recognised as a paramount economic entity, spanning 320 cities across 100+ countries, making it the largest economic powerhouse globally.

This partnership aims to facilitate domestic companies with unparalleled global connections through the extensive network of WTCA. By leveraging the collective strengths of both entities, this collaboration will drive innovation, development, and market access within the life sciences industry.

The key areas of collaboration between WTC Genome Valley and IKP Knowledge Park include joint promotion of trade services in the life sciences sector, hosting joint webinars to discuss innovation and investment opportunities.