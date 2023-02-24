WTC Shamshabad to host webinar

World Trade Center (WTC) Shamshabad, in association with The Hans India and Bizz Buzz, is organising a virtual session on 'The Future of Entrepreneurship - Emerging Trends & Opportunities' on February 27, 2023 evening 5-6 pm.





Viiveck Verma, Founder & CEO of Upsurge Global, who is also a distinguished essayist, author, value enabler & social impact enthusiast and strategic consultant & advisor to many brands, is theeminent speaker at this webinar.

The webinar is expected to benefit students, MSMEs, aspiring entrepreneurs and others.

Leveraging over 30 years of experience as hands on leader, mentor and advisor to brands and businesses, Verma continuously design complex first-of its-kind solutions for companies and their customers and also drives exponential growth through a customer centric approach and market dominance.

Viiveck is considered as a trusted leader and change agent with a superior track record of motivating people right from the grass root level and taking subordinates into confidence for implementing new and innovative ideas.

The online event will explore the changing landscape of entrepreneurship in the coming years and how it is being shaped by a number of factors, such as advances in technology, changing customer preferences, and evolving social and environmental norms.

This will give an overview of the rise of digital technologies, the growing demand for sustainable and socially responsible businesses, and the increasing importance of data-driven decision-making.His expertise is in driving brand awareness, lead generation, and explosive business growth.

He is a trusted resource for many and is able to develop, inspire and motivate teams with innovative ideas and turn those ideas into reality in record-breaking time.



