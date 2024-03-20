Live
Yamaha expands Blue Square network
Hyderabad: India Yamaha Motor (IYM) marked an important milestone in revving up its network to 300 Blue Square showrooms across India. This accomplishment reflected Yamaha's ongoing dedication to building a strong network under the Yamaha Blue theme and offering customers with a superior end-to-end experience.
The 'Call of the Blue' brand campaign, introduced in 2018, has played a pivotal role in Yamaha's journey towards enhancing customer engagement and establishing a premium image. In 2019, Yamaha introduced the concept of Blue Square showrooms as part of this campaign, designed to offer customers a comprehensive solution for all their biking needs. EishinChihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said, "It brings me immense joy to announce the successful completion of a significant milestone under 'The Call of the Blue' campaign. Yamaha has achieved the remarkable feat of launching 300 Blue Square showrooms across India.”