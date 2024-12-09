Yamaha Hosted over 15K Fans & Riding Enthusiasts at Delhi Comic Con

India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. brought an unforgettable experience to 15K Fans & Riding Enthusiasts at Delhi Comic Con held from 6th to 8th December 2024 at the NSIC Grounds, Okhla, New Delhi. The event attracted thousands of enthusiasts, influencers, comic book lovers, anime fans, and motorcycle aficionados, all eager to explore this captivating blend of pop culture and Blue-themed Yamaha Experience Zone.

The Yamaha Experience Zone was the centerpiece of the festival, offering a range of activities that thrilled attendees. Visitors enjoyed the MotoGP gaming setup, immersing themselves in the adrenaline of virtual racing. The Samurai-themed MT-03 became a favourite photo spot, while the YZF-R15 provided the unique experience of posing at a dramatic lean angle, simulating the rush of a racetrack corner.

Adding to the excitement, the RayZR Street Rally featured instant photo-sharing, allowing fans to capture and take home their cherished memories. The event saw significant engagement, with visitors showing keen interest in motorcycling and expressing their fandom for Yamaha. In response, the company offered Comic Con Super Fan Box and Yamaha’s exclusive Comic Con themed merchandise, along with other Yamaha goodies to the most engaging cosplayers as well as comics and motorcycling enthusiasts.

As Yamaha concludes its participation in Delhi Comic Con, the company remains committed to creating innovative and engaging experiences for India's youth, solidifying its position as a premium and sporty brand, and gears up for upcoming Comic Con events in other cities across India.















