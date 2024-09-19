Yamaha launched ‘The Call of The Blue’ Version 4.0 brand campaign for the young and dynamic customers

Carrying forward the momentum of the previous versions of ‘The Call of The Blue’, India Yamaha Motor (IYM) today launched the version 4 of its flagship brand campaign, reinforcing its premium positioning in the Indian two-wheeler market. The campaign slogan - ‘Hear the Call Now’ is a progression of the previous one - ‘Have You Heard the Call?’ and targeted towards reaching out to new motorcycle riders who are coming of age, adding to their aspirations for Yamaha products.

The latest campaign is designed for the youth and primarily emphasizes on Yamaha’s ethos, core values and global heritage. Further, it also focusses on elevating their desire to become a true riding enthusiast. It aligns perfectly with the shift in taste and preferences of today’s customers toward superior performance as well as premium experiences in the country. Through the introduction of world-class products across higher engine displacements and immersive consumer engagement initiatives that this campaign will drive, Yamaha intends to grow its market share in the premium segment and underpin itself as the brand of choice for India’s most ardent motorcyclists.

Speaking on the occasion, Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said, “At Yamaha, we are extremely proud of extending the joy of motorcycling to Indian consumers through our impeccable product portfolio and immersive ownership experience over the years. We are streamlining our strategies to the unique needs of the youth of today. By introducing the 4th edition of ‘The Call of The Blue’ brand campaign, we are reinforcing our brand values by inspiring young afficionados to awaken the rider within them. We are confident that this new version will be a success and will help in strengthening our position in this dynamic market, while also differentiating us from others.”

Yamaha has also launched a new film to announce the latest campaign. In the film young kids are seen captivated by a film in the theatre, showcasing Yamaha’s iconic two-wheeler models, including global favourites. As they step out, they are thrilled to find these models right in front of them on the road. Taking it a notch up, the film also features a new “The Call of The Blue” anthem, tailored to resonate with the musical preferences of today’s youth.

YouTube link of the latest Brand Campaign film : The Call of the Blue Version 4.0

Since its inception in 2018, in each iteration of ‘The Call of The Blue’ campaign, India Yamaha Motor has realigned its product planning, marketing and customer strategies with the brand’s image of ‘Excitement, Style and Sportiness’. Along with the product line up, Yamaha will also revitalise its customer engagement activities like Track Day, The Call of The Blue Weekends, Overnight Tours, and Blue Streaks Community rides, and penetrate even deeper into the country.



