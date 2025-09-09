  • Menu
Yamaha passes on full GST revision benefits to customers across two-wheeler range

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. today announced that it will extend the complete benefit of the recent GST revision on two-wheelers to its...

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. today announced that it will extend the complete benefit of the recent GST revision on two-wheelers to its customers, effective 22nd September 2025, when the revised rates come into effect.

Speaking on the development, Itaru Otani, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group said, “We would like to thank the Government of India for the timely reduction in GST on two-wheelers. This step will provide a strong boost to the two-wheeler demand during the festive season. By making two-wheelers more affordable, it will not only benefit customers directly but also stimulate overall consumption and create positive momentum for the industry. At Yamaha, we are pleased to pass on the full benefit of this reduction to our customers across India.”

Potential price reductions across Yamaha’s two-wheeler portfolio, effective 22nd September 2025, are detailed below. Customers are encouraged to book early to take advantage of these benefits during the upcoming festive season.

GST Price Benefit

Ex-showroom, Delhi (INR)

Models

Old Price

New Price

GST Benefit upto

R15

2,12,020

1,94,439

17,581

MT15

1,80,500

1,65,536

14,964

FZ-S Fi Hybrid

1,45,190

1,33,159

12,031

FZ-X Hybrid

1,49,990

1,37,560

12,430

Aerox 155 Version S

1,53,890

1,41,137

12,753

RayZR

93,760

86,001

7,759

Fascino

1,02,790

94,281

8,509

