Yes Bank expanding footprint in Hyd

Hyderabad: Yes Bank, India’s sixth largest private sector bank, has expanded its presence to 25 branches in Hyderabad, reflecting the city's pivotal role in driving the bank's growth trajectory since October 2005. Presently, the bank operates 34 branches in Telangana and 216 branches across the five South Indian States, with plans for further expansion in the foreseeable future.

Speaking to Bizz Buzz, Yes Bank Managing Director & CEO Prashant Kumar says: “The bank is all set to open four new branches in Hyderabad – each at Manikonda, Nallagandla, Pragati Nagar and Uppal by the end of this month. We have also finalised the locations of two more branches at Srinagar Colony and Tarnaka. These two branches may get opened during the next month.”

When asked about the investment, he said: “It will take around Rs 60 lakh to set up each branch. During this financial year, the bank has opened 100 new branches, investing roughly around Rs 60 crore. With this, we have close to 1,200 branches across India, including 216 branches in South India.”