Yum! Brands | Q2 2023 Results

Our performance in the quarter ending June (Q2 2023) has been consistent. Taking forward the momentum, we have recorded 22% system sales growth for India and partner countries. It was an action-packed quarter, as we continued to steadily increase our physical and digital footprint, diversified our offerings, and strengthened our commitment to the planet. This quarter saw us expand our core menu with interesting formats and flavors and provide unmatched variety and value to consumers. In India, we unlocked a new price point of INR 99 with our two recent launches, the KFC Chicken Roll and KFC Snackers range, both of which address a significant consumer segment – Gen-Z. In Bangladesh, we launched the "International Burger Fest", which introduced consumers to 5 new international flavours for the much-loved KFC Zinger.

Additionally, we brought back exciting offers like Chicken Celebration Week, Leg Piece Bucket, All in One Bucket in India; and Savoury Sawan in Sri Lanka, making sure chicken lovers enjoyed their favourite KFC products at great value. Building regional resonance, we launched a campaign in Chennai inspired by local pop culture.

Taking forward our commitment to create a more positive impact on the planet, we continued to add more sustainable restaurants and reduce our plastic usage by switching to recyclable, compostable or biodegradable packaging across all our 800+ restaurants in India. As our social purpose efforts continued, KFC Bangladesh turned restaurants into schools for underprivileged children every morning through the ‘Shopner Pathshala’ initiative. While in Nepal, we were able to give back to society through the ‘KFC Wish Bucket’ program.

We are confident of driving sustained growth through the remainder of the year and focused on deepening KFC’s relevance while retaining the distinctiveness we are best known for.” - Moksh Chopra, General Manager, KFC India BMU (Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives)











