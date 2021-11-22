YuppTV Scope ties up with ION broadband

Hyderabad: YuppTV Scope, a tech-enabled single subscription video streaming platform has partnered with ION broadband, to offer OTT services to their broadband users.

YuppTV scope is a one stop destination that offers users a unified interface to all premium OTT apps such as SonyLiv, ZEE5, EPIC ON & YuppTV using a single subscription, while eliminating the task of accessing multiple apps. Considering ION broadband's vast audience base with 4 lakh customers and around 25,000 access points in more than 60 cities across the country, the platform aims to provide a traditional TV-like experience for consumers in a seamless manner.

On the new partnership, Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO, YuppTV, said "This partnership further highlights the growing customer base for OTT platforms across genres. Users will be able to enjoy YuppTV Scope's unique and seamless video entertainment experience using an advanced, all-encompassing platform and enjoy a traditional TV like experience.''

"OTT consumption has been on the rise in India, owing to the pandemic. We are committed to keeping in touch with the changing trends and offering relevant services for our vast customer base and provide them with a traditional TV-like experience,'' Vielas Salunkke, Brand Management, Business Development, ION, said about the partnership.

D-VoiS is a category 'A' ISP and is considered one of the top 6 pure play Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in India.