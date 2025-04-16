Zaggle Secures TPAP Approval from NPCI to Offer UPI-Based Payment Solutions

Hyderabad: Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited, India’s leading Spend Management company, has announced that it has secured a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) approval from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The development will enable Zaggle to offer UPI-based payment solutions directly through its platform, empowering over 3 million engaged users across its digital ecosystem.

With UPI becoming a preferred mode of transaction in India, Zaggle’s move into the TPAP space marks a leap toward offering a unified, cashless, and fully integrated financial experience for both businesses and individuals. The TPAP license enables Zaggle to offer a comprehensive financial suite that combines payments, expense management, tax-saving tools, and value-added financial services within a single interface.

Speaking about the development, Dr. Raj P. Narayanam, Founder and Executive Chairman, Zaggle, said, “Securing the TPAP approval marks a significant milestone in our journey to build India’s most comprehensive and seamless FinTech ecosystem. From instant expense reimbursements and streamlined insurance payments to recurring SIP mandates and much more, UPI integration will redefine the user experience across every financial interaction. Our vision for Zaggle TPAP is fully aligned with UPI One World—enabling cross-border payments, multi-account UPI management, and simplifying complex financial workflows to deliver a truly global financial experience for businesses.”

The TPAP license will enable Zaggle to offer a host of capabilities that seamlessly blend payments, finance, and automation. Users will be able to access UPI payments integrated with Zaggle’s multi-wallet prepaid cards, including meal and fuel cards, enabling quick, on-the-go transactions. The platform will also offer a comprehensive suite of embedded financial services, ranging from discovery of credit line on UPI, personal loans and fixed deposits to mutual fund investments, BBPS utility bill payments, and OPD healthcare wallets – all powered through UPI rails.

For businesses, UPI-linked expense automation will minimize cash dependency while delivering a 360-degree view of employee spends. Additionally, individual users can set up recurring mandates for SIPs, insurance premiums, and daily bills, making money management simpler and more consistent. Zaggle's Zoyer platform will also benefit, automating vendor payouts to streamline B2B workflows and improve cash flow visibility.

Avinash Godkhindi, MD & CEO, Zaggle, said, “With over 3 million users across our platforms—Propel, SAVE, Zoyer, and EMS—Zaggle’s recognition as a TPAP marks a significant milestone in our digital payments journey. This integration allows us to seamlessly embed UPI into our ecosystem, replacing traditional cash flows with real-time, secure, and efficient digital transactions. Our TPAP capabilities will not only drive deeper user engagement and end-to-end transparency in spending but also strengthen customer loyalty—an area where Zaggle consistently outperforms industry standards, maintaining an annual churn rate of less than 2%.”

With partnerships with over 16 banks and a robust suite of products, Zaggle’s TPAP integration reinforces its position as a digital financial powerhouse. The move will also enable Zaggle to play a leading role in India’s digital transformation journey, supporting initiatives for financial inclusion, digital literacy, and Business/SME empowerment.