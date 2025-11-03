ZEISS India Launches 7th Quality Excellence Center in Hyderabad

ZEISS, a global leader in optical and measurement solutions, inaugurated its seventh Quality Excellence Center (QEC) in Hyderabad, reaffirming its commitment to driving innovation and precision in India’s aerospace and advanced manufacturing sectors. Spanning 4,500 sq. ft. with an additional 1,500 sq. ft. reserved for future expansion, the new QEC showcases the latest in precision measurement and quality assurance technologies. The center was inaugurated in the presence of Mr. Praveen P. A., Director of Aerospace, Defense, and Logistics, Government of Telangana and leadership members of ZEISS India.

Speaking at the inauguration, Aveen Padmaprabha, Business Head – Industrial Quality Solutions, ZEISS India & Neighboring Markets said, “Automation and Industry 4.0 go hand in hand that is where the future of manufacturing lies. Hyderabad has always been a strategic hub for ZEISS, given its strong aerospace base and the rapidly growing medical device manufacturing industry in neighboring regions. Through this new QEC, we aim to be closer to our customers not only by offering technical support but also showcasing our most advanced solutions tailored for these industries. Our systems are designed for Quality 4.0 and Manufacturing 4.0, supported by software like ZEISS PiWEB, and we’re already integrating AI-enabled features to make our solutions even more powerful and accessible.”

The Hyderabad QEC will feature ZEISS’s full range of metrology and inspection technologies including coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), surface and form measurement systems, 3D scanners, X-ray equipment, and software and aftermarket solutions. For aerospace applications, it houses the flagship ZEISS PRISMO CMM with rotary measurement for blades and ZEISS Aerofoil software, offering unmatched accuracy and productivity.

Praveen P. A., Director of Aerospace, Defense, and Logistics, Government of Telangana, speaking at the event, highlighted Telangana’s focus on strengthening its aerospace ecosystem saying, “Investments in aerospace are a top priority for the Government of Telangana. With several Global OEMs investing in the Hyderabad aerospace cluster, ZEISS establishing a technology center here further underscores the region’s growing manufacturing and innovation capabilities.”

Beyond serving existing customers, the QEC is designed as an open platform for industry, academia, and startups. It will enable pay-per-use access to cutting-edge equipment and foster collaborative R&D, supporting Telangana’s vision of becoming a global manufacturing and innovation hub.

ZEISS’s investment in the Hyderabad center also reinforces its long-term commitment to the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives. With southern India’s manufacturing and innovation ecosystem expanding rapidly aerospace and advanced industries growing nearly fivefold, and electronics by 10x the new ZEISS QEC is poised to play a pivotal role in accelerating quality, precision, and technological excellence across the region.

For more information about the new ZEISS Quality Excellence Center and contract measurement services, please visit https://www.zeiss.co.in/metrology/home.html .