Zoomcar raises $30mn funds

Hyderabad: Zoomcar, India's leading self-drive mobility platform, secured an investment of $30mnas part of its $100mn ongoing Series D fund raise led by existing and new global investors including Sony Innovation Fund by IGV. Sony Innovation Fund by IGV is a strong advocate of enabling technologies and foresees mobility becoming a focal point for innovation and new services in the coming decade.

Zoomcar plans to deploy the investment into growth, technology& data science with a strong focus on enhancing an industry leading IoT layout in addition to its shared subscription service. Over the past seven years, Zoomcar has been transforming urban mobility in India. Zoomcar is eyeing at a deeper penetration in the Indian market.





