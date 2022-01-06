Zupee ties up with Jio

Hyderabad: Zupee, India's casual gaming company, on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with Jio Platforms. With this, Jio users will be provided access to Zupee's rich collection of online skill-based games and other innovative products that will benefit over 450 million users of Jio.

Dilsher Singh, founder and CEO, Zupee, said: "Zupee has always been a behavioral science, human motivation and culture first start-up, bringing the best of India's engineering talent, creativity & storytelling abilities under one roof, pushing the boundaries of innovation, with user centric design and a tech-for-good approach. Jio is the perfect partner for this journey as we look to penetrate the remotest areas of India."

With the new partnership, the gaming company's emphasis will be on introducing more quality games in multiple languages with the ambition of making Zupee the biggest gaming platform in India.