Just In
Zydus gets USFDA nod for generic anti-pregnancy medication
Zydus Lifesciences on Friday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market a generic medication to prevent pregnancy.
The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Norelgestromin and Ethinyl Estradiol Transdermal System (150 mcg/35 mcg per day), the drug firm said in a statement.
Norelgestromin and Ethinyl Estradiol Transdermal System contains combination hormone medication and is used to prevent pregnancy.
The transdermal patch will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad, Zydus Lifesciences said.
As per IQVIA MAT data, Norelgestromin and Ethinyl Estradiol Transdermal System (150 mcg/35 mcg) had annual sales of USD 330 million in the US market. Shares of the company settled 0.93 per cent up at Rs 645.65 apiece on the BSE.