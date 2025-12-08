: Mega star’s ‘Sasirekha’ song out

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming mass-and-family entertainer ‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’, helmed by hitmaker Anil Ravipudi, is steadily building momentum as it races toward its grand Sankranthi 2026 release. The film is backed by producers Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments, with Smt. Archana presenting the project. Promotions are already in full swing, with the team rolling out update after update to keep fans buzzing with excitement. The ever-elegant Nayanthara plays the leading lady, and the first single, ‘Meesala Pilla’, featuring the star duo, has already become a chartbuster. Music is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, and the makers have now unveiled the second single, ‘Sasirekha’, after teasing fans with its promo.

Bheems Ceciroleo has crafted a charming, melodious track infused with irresistible dance moments. As Chiranjeevi humbly describes himself as a poor man, Nayanthara gently reminds him that love rises above all such barriers. Their romantic journey is beautifully portrayed through Anantha Sriram’s lyrics. Bheems and Madhu Priya elevate the track further with their soulful vocals.

Bhanu Master’s choreography stands out as another major highlight. The pairing of Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara becomes the heart of the number, with their graceful dance moves and sparkling chemistry adding immense charm. Chiranjeevi, in particular, exudes effortless style in traditional and trendy outfits, with his graceful moves being an absolute delight. The visuals captured in exotic locations further enhance the song.

Both Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara shine in elegant traditional attire, infusing the song with a warm, authentic cultural charm. Bheems Ceciroleo’s rich, multi-layered musical textures—seamlessly blending soothing melodies with foot-tapping beats—turn the track into an instant blockbuster.

Victory Venkatesh plays an important role in the film, while VTV Ganesh and several talented actors appear in key roles.

The movie also boasts a skilled technical crew. Bheems Ceciroleo composes the music, Sameer Reddy handles cinematography, Tammiraju is responsible for editing, and AS Prakash oversees production design. The story is jointly written by S. Krishna and G. Adi Narayana.

With excitement growing with every new update, ‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’ is shaping up to be one of the most awaited releases of Sankranthi 2026, promising a grand festive entertainer.



