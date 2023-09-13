100 crore director Raaj Shaandilyaa celebrates the success of ‘Dream Girl 2’ with many Bollywood celebrities

The success party of ‘Dream Girl 2’ was recently held in Mumbai's night club. The party was organised by Thinkink Picturez.

Many celebrities graced this event to congratulate the director Raaj Shaandilyaa for the mega blockbuster of ‘Dream Girl 2’ as the movie has successfully made it to the 100-crore club.

It was a star-studded night. We witnessed the presence of many stars like Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Pandey, Rajkumar Rao, Jitendra Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Pandey, Sherman Joshi, ManieshPaul, Krushna Abhishek, Anu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Jayantilal Gada, Kashmera Shah, Asrani, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh and Shekhar Suman.





‘Dream Girl 2’ is an engaging and a delightful movie that showcases Ayushmann Khurrana's versatile acting skills once again.



The collection of ‘Dream Girl’ was the highest grosser of Ayushmann Khurrana's career and this time the director Raaj Shaandilyaa and the co- producer Vimal Lahoti have shown it once again and given him yet another grosser movie. So, this means that after the success of ‘Dream Girl’, which was also a 100-crore movie, Raaj Shaandilyaa has proven himself once again with ‘Dream Girl 2’ again hitting the jackpot of 100 crores.





So, ‘Dream Girl2’ is a second flick with a consecutive 100 crore, which definitely doubled the fun and the celebration.The direction, story line and acting skills of all the actors in the movie were praised by one and all present at the event.























