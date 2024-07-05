'14' movie review: Strong performances, gripping narration

"14," directed by Lakmi Srinivas and produced by Subbarao Rayana and Sivakrishna Nichchana Metla, is a suspenseful romantic thriller that promises an engaging narrative with a mix of intrigue and drama. The film stars Ram Ratan Reddy, Vishaka Dhiman, Posani Krishna Murali, and Sreekanth Iyengar in pivotal roles.

Story:

The story revolves around Rathan (Ram Ratan Reddy), the carefree son of the Chief Minister (Posani Krishna Murali), who falls in love with Neha (Vishaka Dhiman), a junior doctor. Their seemingly idyllic love story takes a dark turn when they are found dead in Neha's flat, leading to a police conclusion of suicide. However, journalist Subbu (Sreekanth Iyengar) suspects foul play and, along with his colleagues, sets out to uncover the truth behind the couple's deaths. The investigation reveals hidden motives and complex relationships, raising questions about who the murderer is and the Chief Minister's involvement in the mystery.

Performances:

Ram Ratan Reddy and Vishaka Dhiman shine as the lead pair, delivering performances that range from intense romantic moments to deeply emotional scenes. Posani Krishna Murali makes a notable return to the silver screen as the Chief Minister, portraying a character with hidden depths and questionable motives. Sreekanth Iyengar stands out as the courageous journalist, bringing a sense of urgency and determination to his role. Noel Sean adds a unique touch as an office boy with a difference.

Technicalities:

Director Lakmi Srinivas crafts a compelling narrative, though there are moments where scene elevations could have been more impactful. Kalyan Nayak's music complements the film's mood, while Saindh T's cinematography captures the essence of the story but could have benefited from more dynamic lighting techniques. The film's non-linear narrative adds complexity, keeping the audience engaged.

Analysis:

"14" successfully blends romance and suspense, creating a whodunit that keeps viewers guessing. The film introduces the dual deaths of the young couple early on, prompting an investigation that challenges the media's portrayal of the incident. Rathan's character, initially portrayed as a hedonistic partygoer, reveals layers of vulnerability and a search for true love. Neha's character grapples with the power dynamics in their relationship, adding depth to the romantic subplot.

Posani Krishna Murali's portrayal of the Chief Minister adds an intriguing dimension, with his ambiguous motives and complex relationship with his son. The film explores themes of love versus lust and the influence of technology on modern relationships. While the narrative could have delved deeper into these themes, the suspenseful elements and engaging performances make "14" a compelling watch.

On a whole, "14" is a captivating romantic thriller that offers a blend of suspense, romance, and social commentary. With strong performances and a gripping plot, the film stands out as a noteworthy addition to the genre, keeping the audience hooked until the very end.

Rating: 2.5/5







