Live
- Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath opens two units at Sri City
- MS Dhoni hints potential comeback next season
- Dimple Kapadia: You can’t do a decent performance if you’re not given the meat
- Delay in Tungabhadra HLC modernisation riles farmers
- I want to make timeless music: RP Patnaik
- Google Chrome’s new extension to let users create side panel UI
- Vijayawada: YSRCP celebrates 4-yrs in office with rallies, meetings
- Adolf Eichmann hanged
- Digital vocational skilling can make youths workplace ready
- How to improve English vocabulary?
2018: Day 3 Collections in AP and TS
The recently released Malayalam film from 2018, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role, has become a sensational blockbuster at the box office,...
The recently released Malayalam film from 2018, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role, has become a sensational blockbuster at the box office, emerging as the highest-grossing movie in Mollywood. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film was also released in Telugu last Friday.
As anticipated, the film has achieved a staggering collection of Rs 1.74 crores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on its third day, surpassing the collections of the first two days (Day 1 – Rs. 1.01 Crores and Day 2 – Rs. 1.73 Crores). As a result, the movie has amassed a total of Rs. 4.48 crores in its opening weekend. The film continues its unstoppable run at the box office, and it remains to be seen how much more it will earn in the coming week.
Alongside Tovino Thomas, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Lal, Narain, Aparna Balamurali, Kalayirasan, Aju Varghese, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Kunchacko Boban, and others. The Telugu version of the film, titled "2018," is distributed by Bunny Vass, with music composed by Nobin Paul.