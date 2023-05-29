2018: Day 3 Collections in AP and TS

The recently released Malayalam film from 2018, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role, has become a sensational blockbuster at the box office, emerging as the highest-grossing movie in Mollywood. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film was also released in Telugu last Friday.

As anticipated, the film has achieved a staggering collection of Rs 1.74 crores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on its third day, surpassing the collections of the first two days (Day 1 – Rs. 1.01 Crores and Day 2 – Rs. 1.73 Crores). As a result, the movie has amassed a total of Rs. 4.48 crores in its opening weekend. The film continues its unstoppable run at the box office, and it remains to be seen how much more it will earn in the coming week.

Alongside Tovino Thomas, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Lal, Narain, Aparna Balamurali, Kalayirasan, Aju Varghese, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Kunchacko Boban, and others. The Telugu version of the film, titled "2018," is distributed by Bunny Vass, with music composed by Nobin Paul.