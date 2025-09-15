2025 Emmys Uncovered: Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Highlights You Missed on TV

2025 Emmys behind the scenes that did not make it into the show! After sweating on the scorching red carpet, celebrities slipped into the theatre for the most prestigious evening on television in addition, Gold Derby was there capturing every detail from the theater until the Emmys Governors Ball.

Emmys 2025 highlights:

The Nominee Rush

A little over 20 minutes prior to when the show began The lobby of the theatre was buzzing with enthusiasm. It was a riot. Seth Rogen drew cheers of "Good luck!" as the actor found his seat. In the vicinity, Jenny Slate was spotted having a spirited conversation together with Shannon Murphy, the Emmy Awards backstage director of Dying for Sex. At five p.m., Only Murders in the Building fans Steve Martin and Martin Short entered the theater together, and were followed in close proximity by Michelle Williams of Dying for Sex. Reba McEntire was able to enter with a quiet smile and The Bad Sister's Sharon Horgan strolled calmly toward her seat.

What Viewers Didn't See

On stage, Severance actor Tramell Tillman was one of the very first Black man to be named the title of Best Supporting Actor on Drama-based TV shows. Emmys unseen moments were one that even viewers in the home could see live. On camera, the form was a flourishing festivity that began with patron- director Ben Stiller springing to his bases, cheering loudly as the entire theater took part, transubstantiating Tillman's palm into one of the most passionate cheers of the night.

The After-Party

As the awards form ended guests made their way to the Governors Ball for an evening of fests and reunions. The cast members of The White Lotus--Jason Isaacs Carrie Coon, Jon Gries and Charlotte Le Bon--shared laughter and stories while reuniting. In one instance, Coon lit up the space when she danced close to her dining table Chaka Khan's "I'm Every Woman," creating smiles across dancing floor.