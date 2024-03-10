A decade of diverse LGBTQIA+ narratives

Celebrating its tenth anniversary, the "Five Films for Freedom" campaign, in collaboration with the BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival, is set to premiere five new short films from the Philippines, India, Spain, the UK, and the US. The initiative, backed by the British Council, continues to spotlight LGBTQIA+ narratives, aiming to foster empathy and inspire global conversations.

This year's featured films include "Cursive," "Little One," "The First Kiss," "Compton's 22," and "Halfway." Each film offers a unique perspective on the LGBTQIA+ experience, reflecting the diverse stories within the community.



In India, the British Council, in collaboration with The Queer Muslim Project, plans to host 12 screenings of the films across 10 cities. The cities include Delhi, Kolkata, Gangtok, Agartala, Shantiniketan, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Goa. The screenings aim to create a space that celebrates love, freedom, and inclusivity.

Alison Barrett MBE, Director India, British Council, expressed delight in partnering with BFI Flare, JioTV, and The Queer Muslim Project. She highlighted the significance of showcasing talented filmmakers and their work to audiences across India. Barrett emphasized the British Council's commitment to supporting initiatives like "Five Films for Freedom" that foster cultural exchange and understanding.

RafiulAlom Rahman, Director of The Queer Muslim Project, expressed happiness about collaborating with the British Council and multiple partners in India. Rahman emphasized the importance of the #FiveFilmsForFreedom program in spotlighting diverse LGBTQIA+ talent and stories globally, fostering conversations around inclusion.

The participating partners in India include the British High Commission, QueerFrames Screenwriting Lab, Habitat International Film Festival, Sandbox Collective, Harkat Studios, Eagaro Photo Festival, The We4We Project, Arthshila, Rainbow Hills Welfare Association, and The Storiculture Company.

Kumar Chheda, Director of "Halfway," one of the featured films, shared his excitement about being selected for the program. Chheda highlighted the significance of having his film reach audiences around the world, expressing joy at being part of an initiative that celebrates its 10th year.

Over the past decade, "Five Films for Freedom" has successfully reached over 23 million viewers globally, shedding light on new narratives and fostering connections and understanding. The initiative continues to be a powerful platform for emerging filmmakers, providing a global stage for diverse LGBTQIA+ stories.

As the campaign returns for its tenth edition, it remains a beacon of cultural exchange, bringing impactful stories to audiences worldwide and contributing to the ongoing conversation around LGBTQIA+ representation and acceptance. The short films, carefully curated for this milestone edition, promise to resonate with audiences, celebrating a decade of inclusivity, diversity, and storytelling excellence.