A film-maker’s poetic celebration of the ‘Superstarni’

Bengaluru: Ina magnificent homage to the legendary actress Sridevi, filmmaker Sandeep Malani has once again showcased his devotion to the actress on her 61st birth anniversary. Malani, who considers himself not just a fan but a true devotee of Sridevi, has consistently celebrated her legacy through various creative endeavours over the years. This year, he has elevated his tribute to new heights with a poetic video that beautifully encapsulates his admiration for the beloved star.



Malani’s dedication to Sridevi is nothing short of extraordinary. His annual celebrations on August 13th have become a cherished tradition, marked by thoughtful and creative tributes. From gifting memorable childhood family photos and crafting collages of her film posters to penning diaries on her life and producing musical documentaries about her illustrious career, Malani has continually honoured Sridevi’s indelible impact on cinema.

One of Malani’s most notable tributes was his 2012 film ‘Janleva 555’, where actress Kalpana Pandit donned costumes reminiscent of Sridevi’s iconic roles in Nagina (1986), Chaalbaaz (1989), and Chandni (1989). The film, an homage to Sridevi’s legendary performances, was a loving nod to her enduring influence. Similarly, his film Yeh CineMaa Hai (2017), which was entirely shot on an iPhone, further reflected his admiration, earning praise for its poignant sequences dedicated to the actress.

This year, Malani has taken his tribute to a new artistic level with an excerpt from his yet-to-be-released Hindi feature film, ‘Rang Bhare Baadal Se’. The film’s title, a lyrical reference from Sridevi’s classic film ‘Chandni’, highlights Malani’s deep connection to her work.

In a touching gesture, Malani himself recites a poem within the film, weaving references to Sridevi’s celebrated roles into the narrative. Malani has thus uploaded a poetic tribute on YouTube under the title, “Rang Bhare Baadal Se : Poetic Video ft Sandeep Malani, Ester Noronha, Nihal Tauro, Ashwin Dcosta.” This heartfelt recital not only underscores his personal reverence but also serves as a testament to Sridevi’s enduring influence.Produced by Rajesh Chowdhury under the banner of Ashmita and Amisha Films, ‘Rang Bhare Baadal Se’ features an ensemble cast including talent from Coastal Karnataka. Popular Telugu, Kannada, and Konkani actress Ester Noronha, Indian Idol singer Nihal Tauro, and Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Uday Surya are among the cast. The film’s music, composed by Veer Samarth, Patson Pereira, and Rahul Raj, complements its poignant cinematography by Selvam. Co-directed by Santosh Chawla and Silver Malani, with a story and screenplay by Sandeep Malani, the film is a labour of love and dedication from Coastalwood.

Simultaneously being made in Kannada as ‘Heegeke Nee Doora Hoguve’ and in coastal languages as ‘Mog Tuzo Kithlo Ashelon’ (Konkani) and ‘Mokeda Singaari Untudde Vaiyyari’ (Tulu), the film promises to reach audiences across linguistic and cultural boundaries.

Sandeep Malani’s tribute is a resplendent celebration of Sridevi’s legacy, a heartfelt acknowledgment of her unparalleled contributions to cinema. As ‘Rang Bhare Baadal Se’ prepares for its release on a special day in December, it stands as a testament to Malani’s devotion and a poignant reminder of the timeless magic that Sridevi brought to the screen.