A foot-tapping number from Akhil's 'Agent' gets trending

Akhil Akkineni's PAN Indian project "Agent" is all geared up for a massive in theatres on 28th April 2023. Directed by stylish filmmaker Surender Reddy the team has commenced the musical promotions today in a unique manner.





The first single, "Malli Malli," was launched in the Twitter space, which was attended by the protagonist. Penned by Aditya Iyengar, the song is a foot-tapping number. The film's music director Hip Hop Tamizha himself crooned the song. His music and vocals are delightful.

Akhil falls for the female lead, and the song seems to come in a crucial situation where the lead actor expresses his feelings for the heroine. Raju Sundaram is the choreographer for the song, and the steps look simple and impactful. Akhil Akkineni's looks are so stylish, and the leading lady Sakshi Vaidya is gorgeous. Malayalam Megastar Mammootty is playing a key role. Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, the movie's cinematography is handled by Rasool Ellore.



