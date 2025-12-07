A promising crime drama undermined by a forced finale

Sony LIV’s Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One begins as a gripping Tamil crime drama with the potential to stand out, yet falters due to an unconvincing and rushed conclusion. The series, starring Pasupathy as Bhaskaran, a retired hospital staffer grappling with a moral dilemma, unfolds with a strong focus on characterisation and suspense. Bhaskaran’s internal conflict over a missing girl, Mercy, and his struggle to protect his sick grandson, forms the emotional core of the story. Pasupathy’s restrained performance is a highlight, lending credibility and depth to the narrative.

Alongside him, Lizzie Antony as his anxious wife and Vidharth as the sidelined cop investigating the case, provide solid support. The chemistry between Bhaskaran and his wife feels genuine, and the series successfully builds tension through situational storytelling across its seven episodes, each ranging from 30 to 40 minutes. The handling of sensitive topics, such as child sexual assault, is commendable for its restraint, avoiding gratuitous depiction while keeping the issue central to the plot.

However,the series’ strongest asset—its slow-burn narrative—is undone by the finale. The sudden revelation of the killer’s identity, his backstory, and motives feels contrived and abrupt, disrupting the tone that the series had maintained so well. The final twist, intended to shock, instead comes across as forced and illogical, leaving viewers with an unsatisfying conclusion.

Despite a promising setup, strong performances, and well-crafted character arcs, Kuttram Purindhavan struggles to fully deliver due to this weak ending. The series is engaging in parts, but its potential is undermined by poor writing in the final act. While worth watching for Pasupathy’s compelling portrayal, the series ultimately serves as a reminder that even strong performances and character-driven narratives can be let down by a hurried and unconvincing conclusion.