A year of cinematic excellence

Tollywood has had an exceptional year in 2024, with filmmakers and stars delivering an array of blockbusters that not only captivated local audiences but also made waves internationally. Here’s a detailed look at the top films that dominated the box office, each leaving an indelible mark on the industry and audiences alike.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

The much-anticipated sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa 2: The Rule took the box office by storm. Directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, the film continues the journey of Pushpa Raj, a powerful character embroiled in a war against powerful adversaries. With its action-packed sequences, emotional depth, and Allu Arjun’s stellar performance, the film lived up to its expectations. The movie’s massive success is driven by its intense drama, the gripping storyline, and a music score that captured the essence of Pushpa’s rebellion, making it a pan-India sensation. The film collected ₹1,226 Crore worldwide gross and still running in theatres.

Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a grand science fiction epic featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan. Set in a dystopian future, the film explores futuristic technology and ancient lore intertwined in a gripping battle for survival. The film’s visual grandeur, stellar performances, and complex narrative attracted audiences worldwide. The rich production value, cutting-edge VFX, and philosophical underpinnings made it one of the most talked-about films of the year, making an indelible mark at the box office. The film made ₹1,100–1,200 Crore gross in its theatrical run.

Devara: Part 1

Devara: Part 1, starring Jr. NTR and directed by Koratala Siva, became one of the highest-grossing films of 2024. Set in a larger-than-life narrative, the film weaves themes of revenge, power, and justice. Jr. NTR’s electrifying performance and the film’s high-octane action sequences have made it a massive hit. The gripping storyline and visual grandeur, paired with stellar music by Anirudh, kept audiences engaged, making the film a must-watch for fans of action and drama. It had a theatrical run of ₹403.80–521 Crore gross.

Hanu-Man

Hanu-Man, directed by Prashanth Varma starring Teja Sajja, brings a unique superhero narrative to Tollywood. The film, inspired by the Hindu mythological character Hanuman, features a young boy who gains superpowers and embarks on an epic journey. The film’s visual effects, coupled with a strong storyline and a compelling lead performance, captivated audiences. Its blend of mythology and modern superhero elements made it a fresh experience, attracting viewers across all age groups and cementing its place among the top-grossing films of 2024. This super-hero film collected ₹301–350 Crore gross in theatres.

Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram, starring Mahesh Babu and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, became a surprise hit in 2024. A gripping mix of drama, action, and emotions, the film showcased Mahesh Babu in a new avatar that resonated with audiences. Its well-balanced screenplay, punchy dialogues, and emotional depth were key to its success. It made a ₹172 Crore gross in theatres.

Tillu Square

The sequel to DJ Tillu, Tillu Square brought back the charming and mischievous character of Tillu, played by Siddhu Jonnalagadda. Directed by Mallik Ram, the film mixes comedy, romance, and drama, offering a lighter, more relatable narrative. Tillu Square became a sleeper hit, earning ₹135 Crore gross in theatres.

Lucky Baskhar

Lucky Baskhar is a light-hearted family drama that features a gripping narrative about love, family, and the pursuit of happiness. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film’s success was driven by its relatable characters, compelling storytelling, and heartwarming moments. Starring Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary, the film received positive reviews for its connectivity with common man. It collected ₹106.75 crore at box office despite the tough competition.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram written & directed by Vivek Athreya and produced by D. V. V. Danayya starring Nani, S. J. Suryah and Priyanka Mohan, alongside Abhirami Gopikumar, Aditi Balan, P. Sai Kumar, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Murali Sharma and Ajay Ghosh. The film follows Surya, who fights injustices on Saturday and ends up clashing with Daya, a corrupt and sadistic cop. It carve out a niche at the box office and earned a gross of ₹100 Crore placing it among the top earners of the year.

KA

KA is an intense fantasy thriller film directed by the brothers Sujith and Sandeep. The film features Kiran Abbavaram, Nayan Sarika, and Tanvi Ram in lead roles. It explores the complexities of hu man emotions, trust, and betrayal. The film features a captivating narrative that delves into psychological and emotional depth. With its strong performances and suspenseful twists, it made ₹53 crore at box office. 2024 has been a year of diverse genres and groundbreaking performances in Tollywood, with films ranging from superhero sagas to intense action dramas and feel-good comedies capturing the imagination of audiences. These top-grossing films reflect the industry’s ability to evolve and entertain on an epic scale.