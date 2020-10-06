Aahana Kumra recounts early theatre days

'Lipstick Under My Burkha' actress Aahana Kumra, despite attaining popular success in cinema and web entertainment, remains deeply attached to the stage and theatre acting.

Sharing about her tryst with theatre and how was it like when she got on stage for the very first time, the 35-year-old actress told: "I was very actively involved in theater in school, and I think I took to being on stage and I absolutely loved the idea of performing and constantly being on stage when I was like 10-11 or maybe younger.

But my first professional tryst with theater was I think when I was 15, when I performed with Neeraj Kabi for a play called "Aham" and I was still in college at that time. It was pretty fantastic and it was the first time I performed at Prithvi Theatre."

Calling Prithvi Theatre "a very special place" for her, she says she has "literally spent (her) formative years understanding performance and backstage and everything that requires understanding about theatre from Prithvi."

"It really has been school for me. It has been a school playground for me. It has been home for me.

I remember, the first time I went to Prithvi House and I saw the Prithvi theater, I was just completely in love. It felt like a place out of the world, whether it was playing with puppets, or painting our faces and doing actions and speaking Shakespeare, all of that was just fantastic.

"It was something that I had never seen before, and I was never introduced to anything like this before. Prithvi also has this great attribute that it really takes you in, it makes you one of their own, so you become like one family with theater and that's exactly what happened. And then I just, I think that for me, there was no turning back. I just continued doing the stage."

Aahana says that she continues doing theatre and loves it. "And I wish I can spend the rest of my life doing theatre and some fantastic work with some fantastic artistes," she signs off.