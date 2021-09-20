Aamir Khan participates in Green India Challenge

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has taken part in the Green India Challenge launched by the ruling party MP J Santosh Kumar. He planted a sapling Begumpet airport as part of the challenge.

Speaking on the occasion, Khan said he had never seen an innovative challenge like Green India, although he had seen several others. The actor said he was extending heartfelt thanks to the MP for giving such a noble and excellent challenge to people.

"We all should plant saplings and we also should nourish them by considering it as our duty; It is only when we raise greenery will be able to provide an opportunity to live to our future generations," Aamir said.

He called upon people to make it a habit of their life to grow trees. Actor Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, Santosh Kumar and others accompanied the actor during the plantation programme.