Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Sees Massive Growth on Day 3, Outshines Laal Singh Chaddha’s Entire Run

Aamir has finally roared on the Sitaare Zameen Par box office, surpassing both the opening day and Saturday figures of the film. The weekend Sitaare Zameen Par day 3 collection is in the 60-61 crore range.

Aamir has finally knocked Sunny Deol’s Jaat off the list of top five weekends in 2025. Jaat grossed 40.62 crores at the box-office over its four day weekend. Aamir Khan's 60+ crore Sitaare Weekend is now the 5th best Bollywood weekend of 2025.

Aamir Khan movie 2025 third day at the box-office, which was Sunday, 22nd June, saw a profit of between 30 and 31 crore. The box office has risen by almost 2000% since the film's opening day. The film had a 50.7% occupancy on the third day.

Aamir's sports dramedy directed by RS Prasanna has surpassed his previous theatrical release, which earned 58.6 crores in its lifetime, within just three days. SZP has now surpassed Laal Singh Chaddha vs Sitaare Zameen Par lifetime earnings of 58.6 crore. Now, it will try to recover the budget.

Sitaare Zameen Par Day 3 BMS Sales

Sitaare Zameen Par ticket sales on BMS on the third day were around 395K. The film has outsold every Bollywood release in 2025, except Chhaava which had third-day ticket sales of 760K.

R.S. Prasanna's Sitaare Zameen Par, the official adaptation of Champions (2018) Spanish sports-comedy-drama, is directed by R.S. The film is about a basketball trainer who does community service after being charged with driving under the influence. Aamir Khan film success outlook changes when he hears what his players have to say.

Sitaare Zameen Par, starring Nagarjuna and Rashmika Manndanna, was released on 20 June.

Taran Adarsh, a film critic and trade critic, reflected on the film's success" Well- made flicks with strong content frequently gain instigation on Saturdays. Sitaare Zameen par showed solid traction all day, with hourly tickets sales reflecting the mood of the audience."