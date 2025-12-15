Ranveer Singh reflects on fate as ‘Dhurandhar’ scripts a massive blockbuster

After enduring a rough patch with films like 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus, Ranveer Singh has staged a remarkable comeback with the runaway success of Dhurandhar. The spy thriller has not only revived his box-office standing but has also prompted the actor to reflect on fate, patience and perseverance amid the film’s thunderous run.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ranveer shared a thoughtful note on trusting destiny during difficult phases. “Kismat ki ek bohut khoobsurat aadat hai, ki woh waqt aane par badalti hai… Lekin filhal… nazar aur sabr,” he wrote, striking a chord with fans as he hinted at the importance of patience and focus while waiting for the right moment.

Dhurandhar has created history at the box office, minting over ₹100 crore in just two days during its second weekend. The film’s overall collections currently stand at around ₹351 crore, making it one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The film is now racing towards becoming the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 and the fourth highest-grossing Indian film this year.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun. Set against real-life geopolitical tensions, the film traces a decade-long undercover intelligence mission. A sequel, Dhurandhar: Part 2 – Revenge, is slated for a 2026 release.