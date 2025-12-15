Ranveer Singh reflects on fate as ‘Dhurandhar’ scripts a massive blockbuster
After enduring a rough patch with films like 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus, Ranveer Singh has staged a remarkable comeback with the runaway success of Dhurandhar. The spy thriller has not only revived his box-office standing but has also prompted the actor to reflect on fate, patience and perseverance amid the film’s thunderous run.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Ranveer shared a thoughtful note on trusting destiny during difficult phases. “Kismat ki ek bohut khoobsurat aadat hai, ki woh waqt aane par badalti hai… Lekin filhal… nazar aur sabr,” he wrote, striking a chord with fans as he hinted at the importance of patience and focus while waiting for the right moment.
Dhurandhar has created history at the box office, minting over ₹100 crore in just two days during its second weekend. The film’s overall collections currently stand at around ₹351 crore, making it one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The film is now racing towards becoming the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 and the fourth highest-grossing Indian film this year.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun. Set against real-life geopolitical tensions, the film traces a decade-long undercover intelligence mission. A sequel, Dhurandhar: Part 2 – Revenge, is slated for a 2026 release.
Bengal court convicts 3 in murder of Trinamool councillor Anupam Dutta; sentencing on Dec 17
A district court in West Bengal on Monday convicted three persons in the murder case of Trinamool Congress councillor Anupam Dutta of Panihati municipality. The Barrackpore court found Sanjib alias Bapi Pandit, Amit Pandit and Ziarul Mandal guilty of murdering the councillor.