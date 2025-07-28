Abhinaya Krishna’s directorial debut ‘Kamakhya’ officially launched

The upcoming thriller Kamakhya, directed by Abhinaya Krishna, was officially launched in a grand ceremony today. Featuring Samaira, Samuthirakani, and Abhirami in lead roles, the film is being produced by Vaddepalli Sri Vaninath and Yashwanth Raj under My Film Productions Pvt. Ltd.

Former MP Madhuyashki Goud graced the event as the chief guest, applauding the film’s opening scene. The launch saw the enthusiastic participation of the entire cast and crew.

Director Abhinaya Krishna has crafted a gripping narrative with intriguing thriller elements. The film also features Anand, Sharanya Pradeep, Vaishnav, Dhanraj, Raghava, and Aishwarya in pivotal roles.

With music by Gyani and cinematography by Ramesh Kushender Reddy, the technical team looks promising. Bhupathi Yadagiri serves as the film’s art director.