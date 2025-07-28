  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Abhinaya Krishna’s directorial debut ‘Kamakhya’ officially launched

Abhinaya Krishna’s directorial debut ‘Kamakhya’ officially launched
x
Highlights

The upcoming thriller Kamakhya, directed by Abhinaya Krishna, was officially launched in a grand ceremony today. Featuring Samaira, Samuthirakani, and...

The upcoming thriller Kamakhya, directed by Abhinaya Krishna, was officially launched in a grand ceremony today. Featuring Samaira, Samuthirakani, and Abhirami in lead roles, the film is being produced by Vaddepalli Sri Vaninath and Yashwanth Raj under My Film Productions Pvt. Ltd.

Former MP Madhuyashki Goud graced the event as the chief guest, applauding the film’s opening scene. The launch saw the enthusiastic participation of the entire cast and crew.

Director Abhinaya Krishna has crafted a gripping narrative with intriguing thriller elements. The film also features Anand, Sharanya Pradeep, Vaishnav, Dhanraj, Raghava, and Aishwarya in pivotal roles.

With music by Gyani and cinematography by Ramesh Kushender Reddy, the technical team looks promising. Bhupathi Yadagiri serves as the film’s art director.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick