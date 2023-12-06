Actor Arvind Krishna shines at the International 3BL Basketball league

Actor Arvind Krishna has been shooting for his upcoming superhero film, A Master Piece. Meanwhile, between his shooting schedule breaks, he participated in the prestigious The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3x3 Sagamihara Quest hosted by 3BL Japan, last week. The actor captained the Hyderabad 3BL team that also had players from other countries Balla Kouyate, Takaharu Tsugawa, Mayori. His team is playing qualifiers and more games are scheduled for next year.

“3bl is like IPL, the short form of Basketball with only three players and one substitute,” explains Arvind, adding that he’s grateful to be part of such a prestigious championship.

Arvind is the only Indian (and actor) to have participated in the league. “That’s a huge honour. Given that I have been shooting non-stop for my films, being part of 3BL is a welcome break,” he describes.

An avid sportsman and a professional basketball player, Arvind played for India in basketball’s usual five-a-side format. He also played for the team Hyderabad Ballers in 3x3 basketball league (3BL) in India.

The actor says that he likes to balance films and sports. “My sports background shaped my personality and it had a huge influence on my film career too. Since both films and sport are professions that involve team effort both professions complement each other for me.”