Actor Krishnasai leads campaign against drug abuse with impactful awareness videos

With drug addiction steadily infiltrating schools and colleges, youth are falling victim to narcotics at an alarming rate. In a disturbing trend, students are swapping books for banned substances, risking not only their education but their future. Addiction is pushing many into crime, with some even attacking parents or forming violent gangs under drug influence.

In response to this crisis, actor Krishnasai has launched a proactive awareness campaign. Inspired by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s call to curb drug abuse, Krishnasai has produced a series of impactful videos through his Krishnasai Charitable Trust.

One such video, titled “O Yuvatha, Nee Gamya Etu Vipu?” ("O Youth, Where Are You Headed?"), has gained widespread recognition. At a press conference held at the Telugu Film Chamber, Krishnasai emphasized cinema’s role in spreading social awareness. “We’ve included the anti-drug awareness song in our upcoming film Danger, hoping it steers youth in the right direction,” he said.

The campaign has received praise from several dignitaries including Tamilisai Soundararajan, Bandaru Dattatreya, Kishan Reddy, and top IPS officers, further validating its impact.