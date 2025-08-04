Live
- Acharya Balkrishna Ji's birthday was celebrated as Herb Day in Patanjali Yogpeeth
- Dhami orders legal action against people fraudulently obtaining Aadhaar, voter cards
- The Structured Walking Routine That’s Helping People Lose Weight and Build Endurance
- Top Cars Expected to Hit the Road in August 2025
- Speed should be increased in resolving applications received in the Bhu Bharati Act Revenue Conference - State Revenue Secretary D.S. Lokesh Kumar
- Kannada hit ‘Su From So’ set for Telugu release on Aug 8
- India moves to 3rd Place in WTC After Beating England
- Inside Meta’s Superintelligence Mission: Zuckerberg’s AI Power Move with Tech’s Top Talent
- Satya Dev on ‘Kingdom’: ‘Shiva was destiny. I was meant to play him’
- Malavika Mohanan’s traditional avatar unveiled from ‘The Raja Saab’
Actor Krishnasai leads campaign against drug abuse with impactful awareness videos
With drug addiction steadily infiltrating schools and colleges, youth are falling victim to narcotics at an alarming rate. In a disturbing trend,...
With drug addiction steadily infiltrating schools and colleges, youth are falling victim to narcotics at an alarming rate. In a disturbing trend, students are swapping books for banned substances, risking not only their education but their future. Addiction is pushing many into crime, with some even attacking parents or forming violent gangs under drug influence.
In response to this crisis, actor Krishnasai has launched a proactive awareness campaign. Inspired by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s call to curb drug abuse, Krishnasai has produced a series of impactful videos through his Krishnasai Charitable Trust.
One such video, titled “O Yuvatha, Nee Gamya Etu Vipu?” ("O Youth, Where Are You Headed?"), has gained widespread recognition. At a press conference held at the Telugu Film Chamber, Krishnasai emphasized cinema’s role in spreading social awareness. “We’ve included the anti-drug awareness song in our upcoming film Danger, hoping it steers youth in the right direction,” he said.
The campaign has received praise from several dignitaries including Tamilisai Soundararajan, Bandaru Dattatreya, Kishan Reddy, and top IPS officers, further validating its impact.